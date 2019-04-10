413 HINGE Falls

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful home in Gatewood subdivision is now available. This home features an updated kitchen with beautifully tiled counter tops and back-splash along with upgraded stainless steel appliances that does include a refrigerator. Open floor plan concept. Mother-in-Law Suite is downstairs with a walk-in closet & full bath. Master up is very large and has a walk-in closet with custom shelving. Backyard has a partial sprinkler system with a large custom deck for entertaining friends. Small pets are negotiable.