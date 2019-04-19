321 WILLOW LOOP

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel ceiling fan game room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Come see this beautiful established home in Cibolo. Features dual masters with one master suite downstairs. The island kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Windows have gorgeous plantation shutters throughout. Upstairs has a huge game room and secondary master bedroom with full bathroom. All secondary rooms are very spacious and feature ceiling fans. Back yard has covered patio with privacy fence. This will be a great place to call home. ***This property is Owner Managed***