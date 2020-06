316 Longhorn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

OWNER/LANDLORD IS MANAGING PROPERTY ~ $50 APP FEE FOR EACH PERSON OVER 18 ~ $300 NON REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT ~ $250 NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING DEPOSIT ~ VERIFY ROOM MEASUREMENTS IF IMPORTANT ~ LOOKING FOR A READY TO MOVE IN HOME? LOOK NO FURTHER IN THIS 3 BEDROOM/2 FULL BATH/1 STORY HOME LOCATED IN CIBOLO VALLEY RANCH ~ NEAR SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, & MAJOR THOROUGHFARES (IH 35, IH10, RANDOLPH AFB) ~ ENJOY THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS ALONG WITH THE BACKYARD THAT HAS A COVERED PATIO TO ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE OR LATE EVENINGS TO RELAX OUTSIDE ~ BONUS!!! TILE THRUOUT MEANS EASY CLEANING ~ GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS ~ PRIVACY FENCE