308 Prickly Pear Drive

This beautiful 4 bedroom home has all the living space your family could want, and is Available Now! The floor plan has a nice front dining room perfect for entertaining and holiday celebrations, and a relaxing family room that is open to the kitchen/breakfast area. Outside the family room is a covered patio opening to the large back yard with privacy fencing and a sitting area. Upstairs are four bedrooms; the master suite is huge. Spacious enough for a sitting area, the master bedroom is light, bright and airy. Dual closets too, one is a nice walk- in. The master bath has a double sink vanity. Beautiful wood laminate floors in the living and dining areas, ceramic tile in the kitchen, breakfast area, and utility rooms. The four bedrooms and loft area up are carpeted. Versatile floor-plan; the front dining could be another living room if needed. Ideal location between San Antonio and the New Braunfels/Austin areas or easy access to downtown SA or Loop 1604.

AVAILABLE! 4/2.5/2 with very versatile floor-plan; the front dining could be another living area if needed. Large Covered Patio. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay Application fee online; security deposits due at time of approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120