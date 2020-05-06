300 Saddlehorn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

~Pride of ownership shows in this pristine 4 BR/2.5 bath home in Stonebrook~Rich wood flooring downstairs & on the stairs~Kitchen upgraded w/new cabinetry, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, stainless appliances, rolling island & extra rolling cabinet~Master bathroom has a separate garden tub & shower, double vanity~Freshly painted, recent plush carpeting~Water softener & sprinkler system~Great backyard w/a covered patio & firepit~Greenbelt lot~Very quiet & peaceful location~Great location, convenient to Randolph AFB, & I-35 for commuting to New Braunfels or San Antonio~SCUCISD schools, including Steele HS~Dogs considered on a case-by-case basis~No puppies, no aggressive breeds, and no cats are allowed~This home is ready for immediate move-in!!