Cibolo, TX
300 Saddlehorn Way
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:36 AM

300 Saddlehorn Way

300 Saddlehorn Way · No Longer Available
Location

300 Saddlehorn Way, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
~Pride of ownership shows in this pristine 4 BR/2.5 bath home in Stonebrook~Rich wood flooring downstairs & on the stairs~Kitchen upgraded w/new cabinetry, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, stainless appliances, rolling island & extra rolling cabinet~Master bathroom has a separate garden tub & shower, double vanity~Freshly painted, recent plush carpeting~Water softener & sprinkler system~Great backyard w/a covered patio & firepit~Greenbelt lot~Very quiet & peaceful location~Great location, convenient to Randolph AFB, & I-35 for commuting to New Braunfels or San Antonio~SCUCISD schools, including Steele HS~Dogs considered on a case-by-case basis~No puppies, no aggressive breeds, and no cats are allowed~This home is ready for immediate move-in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Saddlehorn Way have any available units?
300 Saddlehorn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 300 Saddlehorn Way have?
Some of 300 Saddlehorn Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Saddlehorn Way currently offering any rent specials?
300 Saddlehorn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Saddlehorn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Saddlehorn Way is pet friendly.
Does 300 Saddlehorn Way offer parking?
Yes, 300 Saddlehorn Way offers parking.
Does 300 Saddlehorn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Saddlehorn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Saddlehorn Way have a pool?
No, 300 Saddlehorn Way does not have a pool.
Does 300 Saddlehorn Way have accessible units?
No, 300 Saddlehorn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Saddlehorn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Saddlehorn Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Saddlehorn Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Saddlehorn Way has units with air conditioning.

