Cibolo, TX
269 FLINT RD
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

269 FLINT RD

269 Flint Road · No Longer Available
269 Flint Road, Cibolo, TX 78108

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
game room
microwave
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
game room
parking
garage
This stunning Chesmar built home has it all. The entrance opens up to a beautiful open floor-plan with a spacious chef style kitchen as the focal point. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, built-in smooth stove cook-top, built-in oven, built-in microwave, lots of cabinets, and plenty of counter space. The master suite is separate and features dual walk-in closets, double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. The upstairs bedroom can be used as a mother-in-law suite or game room as it features a full bath with an additional walk-in closet. The back yard has a covered patio and sprinkler system. The house also has solar panels to help bring down the electric bill. Don't miss out on this beautiful home.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

