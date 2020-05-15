269 FLINT RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

This stunning Chesmar built home has it all. The entrance opens up to a beautiful open floor-plan with a spacious chef style kitchen as the focal point. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, built-in smooth stove cook-top, built-in oven, built-in microwave, lots of cabinets, and plenty of counter space. The master suite is separate and features dual walk-in closets, double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. The upstairs bedroom can be used as a mother-in-law suite or game room as it features a full bath with an additional walk-in closet. The back yard has a covered patio and sprinkler system. The house also has solar panels to help bring down the electric bill. Don't miss out on this beautiful home.