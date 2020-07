Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Cute one story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with office on a corner lot in Willow Bridge Subdivision off of Wiederstein Road. Open living room, split floor plan. Kitchen come with range, dishwasher, microwave. Carpet in bedrooms will replaced after tenants. Photos are from when home was vacant.