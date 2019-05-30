All apartments in Cibolo
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

241 Lieck Cove

241 Lieck Cove · No Longer Available
Location

241 Lieck Cove, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This beautiful home is located in Buffalo Crossing on a quiet Cul-de-sac. Back yard backs up to a green belt for extra privacy. Home has many upgrades, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile back splash in kitchen. Living and dining room have gorgeous chair railing, family room has cozy fireplace, upstairs the master bedroom is separate from the other rooms with full bath with garden tub and large walk-in closet, secondary rooms are spacious and upstairs game room is great for family time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Lieck Cove have any available units?
241 Lieck Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 241 Lieck Cove have?
Some of 241 Lieck Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Lieck Cove currently offering any rent specials?
241 Lieck Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Lieck Cove pet-friendly?
No, 241 Lieck Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cibolo.
Does 241 Lieck Cove offer parking?
Yes, 241 Lieck Cove offers parking.
Does 241 Lieck Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Lieck Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Lieck Cove have a pool?
No, 241 Lieck Cove does not have a pool.
Does 241 Lieck Cove have accessible units?
No, 241 Lieck Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Lieck Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Lieck Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Lieck Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Lieck Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
