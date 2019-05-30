241 Lieck Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

This beautiful home is located in Buffalo Crossing on a quiet Cul-de-sac. Back yard backs up to a green belt for extra privacy. Home has many upgrades, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile back splash in kitchen. Living and dining room have gorgeous chair railing, family room has cozy fireplace, upstairs the master bedroom is separate from the other rooms with full bath with garden tub and large walk-in closet, secondary rooms are spacious and upstairs game room is great for family time.