Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace game room

236 COMANCHE TRAIL Available 05/15/20 LARGE BUFFALO CROSSING RENTAL! - BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH DAVID WEEKLEY HOME LOCATED IN BUFFALO CROSSING. FORMAL LIVING/DINING AREA FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE IS OPEN TO KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA. OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE HAS 14X13 SITTING AREA PERFECT FOR OFFICE OR NURSERY. DESIRABLE SCUCISD SCHOOLS. QUICK COMMUTE TO JBSA RANDOLPH AND FT SAM. CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. PETS NEG W/PET SCREENING. TENANTS ARE REQUIRED TO PARTICIPATE IN FILTER EASY PROGRAM AT $20/MTH.



(RLNE4814615)