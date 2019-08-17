233 Willow Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel carpet refrigerator

Immaculate single-story with easy access to I-35, Randolph AFB, and the Forum.This adorable 3 bed/2 bath home has energy efficient solar panels providing low low utilities! Open floor plan has beautiful archways & large living/dining room combo w/ media console cut out -great for family living. Includes stainless- steel refrigerator and front load washer/dryer. Enjoy new carpet, freshly painted walls, & 2" faux wood blinds throughout. Spacious backyard with covered patio & pergola great for summer time fun.