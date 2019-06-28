232 Clydesdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room

Beautiful & spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home. Two master bedrooms in which one can be considered a mother-in-law suite downstairs. Walk-in closets in upstairs rooms. Large game room. Front load washer & dryer upstairs. Refrigerator & microwave included. Ceiling fans throughout. Wood & tile floors. Covered patio & sprinkler system. Close to Randolph AFB & shopping areas. Come see for yourself how this home & neighborhood could be the one for you!

4 Bed 3.5 Bath Two Story

Subdivision: Cibolo Valley Ranch

Sq Ft: 2364