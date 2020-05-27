All apartments in Cibolo
Cibolo, TX
222 Turnberry Dr
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

222 Turnberry Dr

222 Turnberry Drive · No Longer Available
Cibolo
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

222 Turnberry Drive, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bentwood Ranch 4 Bedroom - Must see video tour! Comfortably located in the Bentwood Ranch subdivision This 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, has generous up and downstairs living areas, open concept, kitchen with flat top range, island kitchen, tile and carpeting throughout, 2 car garage, mature trees, cozy covered front porch, fenced yard, low traffic cul de sac, expansive master, shower/garden tub, expansive walk in closet, each room has overhead ceiling fans and window blinds. Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD. Call for a tour today.

(RLNE5592827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Turnberry Dr have any available units?
222 Turnberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 222 Turnberry Dr have?
Some of 222 Turnberry Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Turnberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
222 Turnberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Turnberry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Turnberry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 222 Turnberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 222 Turnberry Dr offers parking.
Does 222 Turnberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Turnberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Turnberry Dr have a pool?
No, 222 Turnberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 222 Turnberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 222 Turnberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Turnberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Turnberry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Turnberry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Turnberry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
