222 Turnberry Dr

Bentwood Ranch 4 Bedroom - Must see video tour! Comfortably located in the Bentwood Ranch subdivision This 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, has generous up and downstairs living areas, open concept, kitchen with flat top range, island kitchen, tile and carpeting throughout, 2 car garage, mature trees, cozy covered front porch, fenced yard, low traffic cul de sac, expansive master, shower/garden tub, expansive walk in closet, each room has overhead ceiling fans and window blinds. Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD. Call for a tour today.



(RLNE5592827)