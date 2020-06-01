221 HEREFORD ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, super clean and Spacious 4/3.0 two-story home in a well maintained Cibolo Valley neighborhood; minutes access to the reputable Steele High School right by FM1103; Open floor plan, great for entertaining. One in-law bedroom is downstairs with a separate full bath. No carpet on the entire first floor except in-law bedroom. The other three bedrooms are upstairs plus another large family room. Nice Natural light all over the house. Brand-new AC. There is a nice sized covered back patio. Sprinkler system. Near excellent shopping centers and Air Force base, and many more...