All apartments in Cibolo
Find more places like 213 Niemietz Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cibolo, TX
/
213 Niemietz Cove
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

213 Niemietz Cove

213 Niemietz Cove · (210) 651-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cibolo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

213 Niemietz Cove, Cibolo, TX 78108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 213 Niemietz Cove · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
213 Niemietz Cove Available 08/01/20 Immaculate First Time Rental Available in Buffalo Crossing (SCUCISD)! - Gorgeous and superbly maintained home now available in desirable Buffalo Crossing neighborhood. This beautifully loved home features a great open floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen is spacious and has an island breakfast bar as well as a large breakfast/dining area for eating and entertaining. There is also a separate dining room that could be used as a formal living room or office/study area. The primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet, full bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower, and double vanities. The secondary rooms are very spacious with large closets. The outside features a covered patio with a privacy fence. Property is close to Randolph AFB, The Forum, and includes easy access to IH-35, and I-10. Don't miss the chance to call this wonderful property your home.

(RLNE5886358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Niemietz Cove have any available units?
213 Niemietz Cove has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 Niemietz Cove have?
Some of 213 Niemietz Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Niemietz Cove currently offering any rent specials?
213 Niemietz Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Niemietz Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Niemietz Cove is pet friendly.
Does 213 Niemietz Cove offer parking?
No, 213 Niemietz Cove does not offer parking.
Does 213 Niemietz Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Niemietz Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Niemietz Cove have a pool?
Yes, 213 Niemietz Cove has a pool.
Does 213 Niemietz Cove have accessible units?
No, 213 Niemietz Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Niemietz Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Niemietz Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Niemietz Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Niemietz Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 213 Niemietz Cove?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cibolo 3 BedroomsCibolo Apartments with Garages
Cibolo Apartments with ParkingCibolo Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Cibolo Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TX
Live Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity