Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool playground bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

213 Niemietz Cove Available 08/01/20 Immaculate First Time Rental Available in Buffalo Crossing (SCUCISD)! - Gorgeous and superbly maintained home now available in desirable Buffalo Crossing neighborhood. This beautifully loved home features a great open floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen is spacious and has an island breakfast bar as well as a large breakfast/dining area for eating and entertaining. There is also a separate dining room that could be used as a formal living room or office/study area. The primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet, full bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower, and double vanities. The secondary rooms are very spacious with large closets. The outside features a covered patio with a privacy fence. Property is close to Randolph AFB, The Forum, and includes easy access to IH-35, and I-10. Don't miss the chance to call this wonderful property your home.



(RLNE5886358)