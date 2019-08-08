All apartments in Cibolo
Cibolo, TX
213 CJ Jones Cove
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

213 CJ Jones Cove

213 C J Jones Cv · No Longer Available
Location

213 C J Jones Cv, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cibolo Home Now Available in the Coveted Buffalo Crossing Neighborhood. - Move-in ready home now available in the coveted Buffalo Crossing neighborhood. This 4/2.5/2 home sits in a Cul-De-Sac and is on a greenbelt for additional privacy. Property has many upgrades throughout and features two living and dining areas, additional game room and has ceramic tile and laminate hardwood flooring throughout (no carpet). Large backyard with covered patio makes entertaining easy. Home is close to Randolph AFB and is situated between IH-35 and I-10 for easy commuting. Will not last long!

(RLNE5072135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 CJ Jones Cove have any available units?
213 CJ Jones Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 213 CJ Jones Cove have?
Some of 213 CJ Jones Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 CJ Jones Cove currently offering any rent specials?
213 CJ Jones Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 CJ Jones Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 CJ Jones Cove is pet friendly.
Does 213 CJ Jones Cove offer parking?
No, 213 CJ Jones Cove does not offer parking.
Does 213 CJ Jones Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 CJ Jones Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 CJ Jones Cove have a pool?
No, 213 CJ Jones Cove does not have a pool.
Does 213 CJ Jones Cove have accessible units?
No, 213 CJ Jones Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 213 CJ Jones Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 CJ Jones Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 CJ Jones Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 CJ Jones Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
