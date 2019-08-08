213 CJ Jones Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cibolo Home Now Available in the Coveted Buffalo Crossing Neighborhood. - Move-in ready home now available in the coveted Buffalo Crossing neighborhood. This 4/2.5/2 home sits in a Cul-De-Sac and is on a greenbelt for additional privacy. Property has many upgrades throughout and features two living and dining areas, additional game room and has ceramic tile and laminate hardwood flooring throughout (no carpet). Large backyard with covered patio makes entertaining easy. Home is close to Randolph AFB and is situated between IH-35 and I-10 for easy commuting. Will not last long!



