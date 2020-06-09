All apartments in Cibolo
Find more places like 209 NOMAD LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cibolo, TX
/
209 NOMAD LN
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

209 NOMAD LN

209 Nomad Lane · (210) 528-8743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cibolo
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

209 Nomad Lane, Cibolo, TX 78108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2555 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home now available in the highly desired Buffalo Crossing neighborhood. This four-bedroom, two and a half bath home is within walking distance to Steele high school. Many upgrades to include a covered patio, extended pacer patio for extra seating, ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms, beautiful corner rock fireplace in the family room, and much more. Close to shopping, Randolph AFB, Ft. Sam/SAMMC, IH-35, New Braunfels, and Gruene. This home will not last long with the current rental market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 NOMAD LN have any available units?
209 NOMAD LN has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 NOMAD LN have?
Some of 209 NOMAD LN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 NOMAD LN currently offering any rent specials?
209 NOMAD LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 NOMAD LN pet-friendly?
No, 209 NOMAD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cibolo.
Does 209 NOMAD LN offer parking?
Yes, 209 NOMAD LN does offer parking.
Does 209 NOMAD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 NOMAD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 NOMAD LN have a pool?
No, 209 NOMAD LN does not have a pool.
Does 209 NOMAD LN have accessible units?
No, 209 NOMAD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 209 NOMAD LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 NOMAD LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 NOMAD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 NOMAD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 209 NOMAD LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cibolo 3 BedroomsCibolo Apartments with Balcony
Cibolo Apartments with ParkingCibolo Apartments with Pool
Cibolo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Converse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity