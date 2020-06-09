209 NOMAD LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home now available in the highly desired Buffalo Crossing neighborhood. This four-bedroom, two and a half bath home is within walking distance to Steele high school. Many upgrades to include a covered patio, extended pacer patio for extra seating, ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms, beautiful corner rock fireplace in the family room, and much more. Close to shopping, Randolph AFB, Ft. Sam/SAMMC, IH-35, New Braunfels, and Gruene. This home will not last long with the current rental market!