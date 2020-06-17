206 ROSEGATE DR

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage media room

Single Story 4 bedroom in the Award Winning SCUC School District. NOT SHOWN IN PIC: Home has wood planking throughout (except beds). Open living area home with in a charming neighborhood that will not last long. Brand new A/C. Available now! Conveniently close to I-35, Randolph AFB, Shopping, Super-Grocery Store, Upscale Theater/Entertainment complexes. Single Story, Refrigerator, Electric, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Large Pantry, Fireplace, Washer / Dryer Connection, 2 Car Garage with Opener, New A/C System