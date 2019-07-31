201 Dove Run

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage game room bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with large game room on corner lot! Over sized master bedroom downstairs with en-suite equipped with dual vanity, garden tub & stall shower. Game room upstairs could easily be used as a second master with full en-suite. Very open floor plan, high ceilings & large backyard provide plenty of space to entertain family, friends & neighbors. Conveniently located just minutes from Steele high school, Randolph AFB, I-35, shopping & restaurants. Set up your private tour today!