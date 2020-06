Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in. HUGE house! Over 3000 sq ft. provides more than enough room for you and your family. This home has an open floor plan with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas, large loft/game area upstairs, master bath has double vanity, separate garden tub and separate shower, large walk-in closet, ceiling fans in Family Room, Loft/Game Area and all bedrooms, sits on a corner lot. Very nice covered patio and large backyard.