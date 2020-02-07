160 LANDMARK PARK

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath nestled in Cibolo is move in ready! This home offers a spacious open floor plan, and updated kitchen featuring granite counter tops and dark wood cabinets. Staircase leads to upstairs living room area that can be transformed into game or media room. Master bath boasts a double vanity and garden style tub.Large backyard!Great neighborhood & highly sought after SCUC schools!$250 refundable pet dep/$250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet*Short Term Lease Available for higher premium