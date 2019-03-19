149 KAYLEE CHASE

Amenities

Large 2 story family home newly renovated in Cibolo. The entire house has been upgraded to modern laminate hardwood floor and porcelain tile bathroom. This beauty has 3 Living Area, large dining Areas, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, a Large Game Room, and a 2 Car Garage. The large Master Suite has a Walk-in Closet, large double Vanity bath. The Roomy Eat-in kitchen is next to the Family Room and Ready for Family Gatherings. Within minutes of Steele HS, Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston, Forum, New Santiko, EVO, IKEA