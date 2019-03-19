All apartments in Cibolo
149 KAYLEE CHASE

149 Kaylee Chase · No Longer Available
Location

149 Kaylee Chase, Cibolo, TX 78108
Willow Pointe

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Large 2 story family home newly renovated in Cibolo. The entire house has been upgraded to modern laminate hardwood floor and porcelain tile bathroom. This beauty has 3 Living Area, large dining Areas, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, a Large Game Room, and a 2 Car Garage. The large Master Suite has a Walk-in Closet, large double Vanity bath. The Roomy Eat-in kitchen is next to the Family Room and Ready for Family Gatherings. Within minutes of Steele HS, Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston, Forum, New Santiko, EVO, IKEA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 KAYLEE CHASE have any available units?
149 KAYLEE CHASE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 149 KAYLEE CHASE have?
Some of 149 KAYLEE CHASE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 KAYLEE CHASE currently offering any rent specials?
149 KAYLEE CHASE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 KAYLEE CHASE pet-friendly?
No, 149 KAYLEE CHASE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cibolo.
Does 149 KAYLEE CHASE offer parking?
Yes, 149 KAYLEE CHASE offers parking.
Does 149 KAYLEE CHASE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 KAYLEE CHASE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 KAYLEE CHASE have a pool?
No, 149 KAYLEE CHASE does not have a pool.
Does 149 KAYLEE CHASE have accessible units?
No, 149 KAYLEE CHASE does not have accessible units.
Does 149 KAYLEE CHASE have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 KAYLEE CHASE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 KAYLEE CHASE have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 KAYLEE CHASE does not have units with air conditioning.
