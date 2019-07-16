141 WRIGHT COVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Gorgeous Cibolo rental! - This gorgeous home is located near all military bases and shopping centers. The generous floor plan creates the perfect home environment. Located in a partial cul de sac this over-sized lot fans out providing more space in the back yard for playing and entertaining. Once inside you'll fall in love with the family room and kitchen combination. The master retreat is large in size while the master bath features dual vanities and over-sized custom shower. The neighborhood amenities include a park, playground and pool. Desired SCUCISD schools. Tenants must participate in the Filter Easy program at $20/month. Pets negotiable with pet screening and deposit.



(RLNE4885231)