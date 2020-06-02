133 Tranquil View

Amenities

This beautiful home is located in the coveted Cibolo Vista neighborhood. The home is located within walking distance to the neighborhood pool and is in close driving proximity to Randolph Air Force Base, Schools, and plenty of shopping. Features include an open floor plan, high ceilings, and beautiful neutral color paint throughout. The family room has lots of windows to let in natural light. The kitchen has granite countertops, a large breakfast island, a walk-in pantry, and more. Upstairs, you'll enjoy spacious secondary bedrooms directly off the cozy game room. The master suite is oversized with a sitting area and large master bath. The covered patio outback overlooks a large yard with an easement behind the property for added privacy. You will want to call this house your home. Come visit today.