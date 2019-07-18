132 FALLING SUN

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful corner lot home. This home has been well-loved & maintained from the beautiful open island kitchen w/ solid counters & tile back-splash to the lovely laminate wood flooring. All bedrooms are upstairs with loft/gameroom. Secondary bedrooms are very spacious. The master suite is over-sized & has a large walk-in closet with full bath that includes a jetted tub & separate shower. The back yard has an extended custom covered patio, storage shed and privacy fence perfect for entertaining.