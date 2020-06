Amenities

Great Rental This 3/2/2 has over 1600 Square Feet. This includes the following Microwave, Stove, Diswasher, Refridge, Washer, & Dryer. The family room is adorned with a lovely brick fireplace with hearth and wood mantle. Oak cabinets are featured in the kitchen and both baths. Very spacious floorplan with pop up ceiling in owners retreat. You will be close to Randolph AFB, Ft Sam, IH35, & 1604!!!