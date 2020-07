Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Rental in Cibolo!!! Wonderful Quality Built Medallion Home **Open Floor plan with Coffered Ceilings in Family room & Master Bedroom **2" Blinds throughout home**Formal dining Area with easy access to Kitchen**Home comes with Refrig., Front Yard**Sprinkler System**Quiet Cul-de-Sac Street**Neighborhood Pool & Park for the family** This home is very convenient to RAFB, FT Sam, IH 35N, 1604, & New Braunfels.