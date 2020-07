Amenities

Beautiful executive home with solar electric to keep bills very low, stainless Maytag refrigerator, great location and schools. Well kept home has large open kitchen with granite, soaring family room ceilings, full guest suite down, huge master up with large closet space. Full bath for each secondary bedroom. Huge front porch. Florida room provides private space at back yard entry, can be used for entertaining or just to relax. Close to JBSA Randolph, Ft Sam, SAMMC, and more!