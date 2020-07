Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Quality rental now available in Cibolo. Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and sits at the end of a Cul-de-sac. Family room has wood burning fireplace, opens to kitchen with eat-in dining space, master suite is over sized with sitting area. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub. Secondary bedrooms have good space. Back yard has lovely covered patio with additional deck for outdoor entertaining. Near Randolph AFB and Ft. Sam.