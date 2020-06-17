112 S WILLOW WAY

Amenities

Entire interior is currently being painted to a neutral greige color. New pictures will be posted after painting has been completed. Great one story with 3 bedrooms and a study. Exterior painted April 2020. Carpet will be installed before tenant moves in. Brand New Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances being installed: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, new kitchen faucet, backyard will have sod installed. 2 big mature trees in back that shades the home. Crown molding, laminate flooring, tile and carpet. Covered front and back patio. Ceiling fans throughout. Separate tub/shower in master. Stepped ceiling in master. Convenient to bases, shopping, freeways. Exemplary Schertz-Cibolo School District.