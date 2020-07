Amenities

ONE STORY 3 Bed 2 Bath Brick Home in Deer Creek Subdivision, All Kitchen Appliances Included, W&D Connections, Carpet in Beds Only, 2 Car Garage with Openers, Big Covered patio, in Cul-de-sac, New Water Softener, Irrigation System, & Fireplace. Located in highly rated Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City School District. Community has basketball & volleyball courts, pavilion, kiddie park.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.