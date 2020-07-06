All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

940 Crestwood Drive

940 Crestwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

940 Crestwood Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Windsor Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Very well maintained interior lot home. A great floor plan, large living area with beautiful wood burning fireplace, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, split bedroom plan Great home located conveniently close to everything! Property offers fenced yard, dishwasher disposal central heat & air.

Cedar Hill ISD!

http://pamtexas.com/qualifying-criteria/
http://pamtexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/2016-IBS.pdf

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Crestwood Drive have any available units?
940 Crestwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 Crestwood Drive have?
Some of 940 Crestwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Crestwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
940 Crestwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Crestwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Crestwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 940 Crestwood Drive offer parking?
No, 940 Crestwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 940 Crestwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Crestwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Crestwood Drive have a pool?
No, 940 Crestwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 940 Crestwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 940 Crestwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Crestwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 Crestwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

