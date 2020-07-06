915 Cedar Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

No vouchers please. Come view this upgraded and updated Townhome is Cedar Condominiums. Home has just received a long list of improvements and upgrades. The kitchen is new and includes new white cabinets, new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is neutral and fresh. Both bathrooms have been updated. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The living room is huge and includes a wood burning fire place. Tenants will enjoy access to the community pool.