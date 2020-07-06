All apartments in Cedar Hill
915 Cedar Terrace

Location

915 Cedar Terrace, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
No vouchers please. Come view this upgraded and updated Townhome is Cedar Condominiums. Home has just received a long list of improvements and upgrades. The kitchen is new and includes new white cabinets, new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is neutral and fresh. Both bathrooms have been updated. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The living room is huge and includes a wood burning fire place. Tenants will enjoy access to the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Cedar Terrace have any available units?
915 Cedar Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Cedar Terrace have?
Some of 915 Cedar Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Cedar Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
915 Cedar Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Cedar Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 915 Cedar Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 915 Cedar Terrace offer parking?
No, 915 Cedar Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 915 Cedar Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Cedar Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Cedar Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 915 Cedar Terrace has a pool.
Does 915 Cedar Terrace have accessible units?
No, 915 Cedar Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Cedar Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Cedar Terrace has units with dishwashers.

