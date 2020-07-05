Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 713 Sunflower Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
713 Sunflower Lane
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:27 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
713 Sunflower Lane
713 Sunflower Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
713 Sunflower Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH EAT IN KITCHEN SPLIT BEDROOM LAYOUT WITH LARGE QUITE, PRIVATE BACKYARD. FRIDGE INCLUDED. CLOSE TO CEDAR HILL SHOPPING, HWY 67, AND JOE POOL LAKE, MOVE IN READY MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 713 Sunflower Lane have any available units?
713 Sunflower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Hill, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Hill Rent Report
.
What amenities does 713 Sunflower Lane have?
Some of 713 Sunflower Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 713 Sunflower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
713 Sunflower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Sunflower Lane pet-friendly?
No, 713 Sunflower Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill
.
Does 713 Sunflower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 713 Sunflower Lane offers parking.
Does 713 Sunflower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Sunflower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Sunflower Lane have a pool?
Yes, 713 Sunflower Lane has a pool.
Does 713 Sunflower Lane have accessible units?
No, 713 Sunflower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Sunflower Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Sunflower Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Similar Pages
Cedar Hill 1 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Cedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Wylie, TX
Cleburne, TX
Hurst, TX
Burleson, TX
Weatherford, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District