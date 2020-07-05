713 Sunflower Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH EAT IN KITCHEN SPLIT BEDROOM LAYOUT WITH LARGE QUITE, PRIVATE BACKYARD. FRIDGE INCLUDED. CLOSE TO CEDAR HILL SHOPPING, HWY 67, AND JOE POOL LAKE, MOVE IN READY MUST SEE!