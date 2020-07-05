All apartments in Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill, TX
612 Whispering Trail
612 Whispering Trail

612 Whispering Trail
Cedar Hill
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

612 Whispering Trail, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning Cedar Hill home is full of upgrades! The living room is open and complete with tile flooring, a fireplace and access to the fenced back yard! The kitchen includes modern white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. In addition, you will find stylish fixtures throughout the home and a fresh neutral color scheme. Extra storage in the storage shed is an added bonus!
If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Whispering Trail have any available units?
612 Whispering Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Whispering Trail have?
Some of 612 Whispering Trail's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Whispering Trail currently offering any rent specials?
612 Whispering Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Whispering Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Whispering Trail is pet friendly.
Does 612 Whispering Trail offer parking?
No, 612 Whispering Trail does not offer parking.
Does 612 Whispering Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Whispering Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Whispering Trail have a pool?
No, 612 Whispering Trail does not have a pool.
Does 612 Whispering Trail have accessible units?
No, 612 Whispering Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Whispering Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Whispering Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

