531 Nance Drive

This single story home in Cedar Hill will be ready for move in next week. Has new paint, new carpet and updated plank in the living areas. There is a fireplace in the living area and has formal dining plus eat in kitchen. Blinds. Garage door opener and fenced yard. All electric. Cedar Hill ISD. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $44 app fee and can use credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,465, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,465, Available 7/17/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.