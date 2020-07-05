All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:06 AM

531 Nance Drive

531 Nance Dr · No Longer Available
Location

531 Nance Dr, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This single story home in Cedar Hill will be ready for move in next week. Has new paint, new carpet and updated plank in the living areas. There is a fireplace in the living area and has formal dining plus eat in kitchen. Blinds. Garage door opener and fenced yard. All electric. Cedar Hill ISD. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $44 app fee and can use credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,465, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,465, Available 7/17/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Nance Drive have any available units?
531 Nance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 Nance Drive have?
Some of 531 Nance Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 Nance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
531 Nance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Nance Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 Nance Drive is pet friendly.
Does 531 Nance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 531 Nance Drive offers parking.
Does 531 Nance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Nance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Nance Drive have a pool?
No, 531 Nance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 531 Nance Drive have accessible units?
No, 531 Nance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Nance Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 Nance Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

