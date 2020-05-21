514 Lee Street

Three Bedroom Three Bath home with two living areas and dinning. Home has been customized where garage has been converted to large master bedroom. Master and second bedroom has bed opened up to make a large second Master bedroom with sitting area and third bedroom at front of home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
