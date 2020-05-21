All apartments in Cedar Hill
514 Lee Street

Location

514 Lee Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Three Bath home with two living areas and dinning. Home has been customized where garage has been converted to large master bedroom. Master and second bedroom has bed opened up to make a large second Master bedroom with sitting area and third bedroom at front of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Lee Street have any available units?
514 Lee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Lee Street have?
Some of 514 Lee Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Lee Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 Lee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Lee Street pet-friendly?
No, 514 Lee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 514 Lee Street offer parking?
Yes, 514 Lee Street offers parking.
Does 514 Lee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Lee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Lee Street have a pool?
No, 514 Lee Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 Lee Street have accessible units?
No, 514 Lee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Lee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Lee Street has units with dishwashers.

