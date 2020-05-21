405 Daniel Lane

This home is half-off of the first full month’s rent if moved in by November 15th so apply today!
You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features a fireplace in the family room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with charming white cabinets and ample counter space.
Please verify schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
