Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
405 Daniel Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

405 Daniel Lane

405 Daniel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

405 Daniel Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is half-off of the first full month’s rent if moved in by November 15th so apply today!

You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features a fireplace in the family room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with charming white cabinets and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.

Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Daniel Lane have any available units?
405 Daniel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Daniel Lane have?
Some of 405 Daniel Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Daniel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
405 Daniel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Daniel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 405 Daniel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 405 Daniel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 405 Daniel Lane offers parking.
Does 405 Daniel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Daniel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Daniel Lane have a pool?
No, 405 Daniel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 405 Daniel Lane have accessible units?
No, 405 Daniel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Daniel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Daniel Lane has units with dishwashers.

