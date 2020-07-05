All apartments in Cedar Hill
313 Meadowglen

313 Meadowglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

313 Meadowglen Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful single story in Cedar Hills - https://secure.rently.com/properties/872742?source=marketing
This beauty is about ready. It features new inside paint, new carpet in bedrooms and new plank flooring in living areas. In addition to the 3 bedrooms there is also an office in the front of the home. The home has 2 dining areas and the large living area has a fireplace. Decent sized kitchen. Master bath has separate tub and shower. Yard is nice size and is fenced with an open patio. 2 car garage has an opener. House is both elec and gas. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4805056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Meadowglen have any available units?
313 Meadowglen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Meadowglen have?
Some of 313 Meadowglen's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Meadowglen currently offering any rent specials?
313 Meadowglen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Meadowglen pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Meadowglen is pet friendly.
Does 313 Meadowglen offer parking?
Yes, 313 Meadowglen offers parking.
Does 313 Meadowglen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Meadowglen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Meadowglen have a pool?
No, 313 Meadowglen does not have a pool.
Does 313 Meadowglen have accessible units?
No, 313 Meadowglen does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Meadowglen have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Meadowglen does not have units with dishwashers.

