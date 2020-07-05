313 Meadowglen

Amenities

This beauty is about ready. It features new inside paint, new carpet in bedrooms and new plank flooring in living areas. In addition to the 3 bedrooms there is also an office in the front of the home. The home has 2 dining areas and the large living area has a fireplace. Decent sized kitchen. Master bath has separate tub and shower. Yard is nice size and is fenced with an open patio. 2 car garage has an opener. House is both elec and gas. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



