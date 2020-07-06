All apartments in Cedar Hill
235 High Pointe Lane

Location

235 High Pointe Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home in Cedar Hill is ready for move-in! The home offers a cozy fireplace, tons of natural light and the kitchen has a view to the main living area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! The bedrooms and common areas are large and accommodating! This home is perfectly located in a quiet neighborhood with the excitement of a large city and the privacy of a quaint suburb! Schedule your convenient self-showing today
We are only offering six-month leases for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

