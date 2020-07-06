235 High Pointe Lane

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Elegant 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home in Cedar Hill is ready for move-in! The home offers a cozy fireplace, tons of natural light and the kitchen has a view to the main living area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! The bedrooms and common areas are large and accommodating! This home is perfectly located in a quiet neighborhood with the excitement of a large city and the privacy of a quaint suburb! Schedule your convenient self-showing today

We are only offering six-month leases for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.