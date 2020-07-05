All apartments in Cedar Hill
1326 Hayes Street

1326 Hayes St · No Longer Available
Location

1326 Hayes St, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property is set up for self tour. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/645494

Beautiful single story house in Cedar Hill. This house features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is a bonus area/den great for use as a play room, work space or additional living space. The kitchen features tile backsplash, black appliances, and lots of cabinet space. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, and the en suite bathroom has double sinks. New paint throughout.

The house is situated on a large, corner lot. Fully fenced yard. Two car garage. Near Plummer Elementary, W.S. Permenter Middle School & Cedar Hill High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

888-851-6583
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Hayes Street have any available units?
1326 Hayes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 1326 Hayes Street currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Hayes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Hayes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 Hayes Street is pet friendly.
Does 1326 Hayes Street offer parking?
Yes, 1326 Hayes Street offers parking.
Does 1326 Hayes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 Hayes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Hayes Street have a pool?
No, 1326 Hayes Street does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Hayes Street have accessible units?
No, 1326 Hayes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Hayes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 Hayes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1326 Hayes Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1326 Hayes Street does not have units with air conditioning.

