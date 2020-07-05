1326 Hayes Street

Amenities
This property is set up for self tour. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/645494
Beautiful single story house in Cedar Hill. This house features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is a bonus area/den great for use as a play room, work space or additional living space. The kitchen features tile backsplash, black appliances, and lots of cabinet space. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, and the en suite bathroom has double sinks. New paint throughout.
The house is situated on a large, corner lot. Fully fenced yard. Two car garage. Near Plummer Elementary, W.S. Permenter Middle School & Cedar Hill High School.
Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.
888-851-6583
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
