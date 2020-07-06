All apartments in Cedar Hill
Location

1216 Old Oak Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY!!!! Nice 4-2-2 in lovely neighborhood. 2 living and 2 dining areas. On a larger corner lot. Fresh Paint, Flooring Replaced. Huge backyard. Swing driveway on the side. Open living space as you walk in. Close to Entertainment, Shopping, and close to US 67.

Agents must show their clients.

http://pamtexas.com/wp-content/uploads/201...
Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:
We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.
We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.
We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.
We cannot accept the following pets on any of our properties: Pit bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, German Shepherd, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of pets and vaccine records are required for all pets residing on a property.
Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Old Oak Drive have any available units?
1216 Old Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 1216 Old Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Old Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Old Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Old Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Old Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 1216 Old Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Old Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Old Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Old Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 1216 Old Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Old Oak Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1216 Old Oak Drive has accessible units.
Does 1216 Old Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Old Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Old Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 Old Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

