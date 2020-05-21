1205 Carberry Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

A spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Cedar Hill is move-in ready! Open concept living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has dual sinks and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.