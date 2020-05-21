All apartments in Cedar Hill
1205 Carberry Street

1205 Carberry Street
Location

1205 Carberry Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Cedar Hill is move-in ready! Open concept living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has dual sinks and much more! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Carberry Street have any available units?
1205 Carberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Carberry Street have?
Some of 1205 Carberry Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Carberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Carberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Carberry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Carberry Street is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Carberry Street offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Carberry Street offers parking.
Does 1205 Carberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Carberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Carberry Street have a pool?
No, 1205 Carberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Carberry Street have accessible units?
No, 1205 Carberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Carberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Carberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.

