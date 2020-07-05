All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:37 PM

1122 Neptune Drive

1122 Neptune Drive
Location

1122 Neptune Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at Main Street Renewal website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Neptune Drive have any available units?
1122 Neptune Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Neptune Drive have?
Some of 1122 Neptune Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Neptune Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Neptune Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Neptune Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 Neptune Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1122 Neptune Drive offer parking?
No, 1122 Neptune Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1122 Neptune Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Neptune Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Neptune Drive have a pool?
No, 1122 Neptune Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Neptune Drive have accessible units?
No, 1122 Neptune Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Neptune Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 Neptune Drive has units with dishwashers.

