Cedar Hill, TX
1031 Cove Hollow Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 11:44 AM

1031 Cove Hollow Drive

1031 Cove Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1031 Cove Hollow Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice four bedroom home in Winding Hollow has a formal living and dining upon entry. Laminate flooring leads to the open concept kitchen, living and breakfast area. Master bedroom with walk in closet. An extra room in the front of the home can be used as an office or a bedroom. Kitchen features a coffee counter, walk in pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator and electric range. The large backyard has a storage shed and room to roam. See it today!

Highway 67 South exit Joe Wilson Road. Make a left onto Joe Wilson Road, left onto Winding Creek and left onto Cove Hollow Drive. Home is on the left side

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 Cove Hollow Drive have any available units?
1031 Cove Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 Cove Hollow Drive have?
Some of 1031 Cove Hollow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 Cove Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1031 Cove Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 Cove Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1031 Cove Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1031 Cove Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 1031 Cove Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1031 Cove Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 Cove Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 Cove Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 1031 Cove Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1031 Cove Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1031 Cove Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 Cove Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1031 Cove Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

