3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:30 PM
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, TX
1 Unit Available
114 Gbrv Loop
114 Gbrv Loop, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1296 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME ON THE GUADALUPE RIVER BELOW CANYON LAKE DAM. AVAILABLE MID JUNE 2020. 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH, 1 CAR CARPORT, FENCED YARD, & RENT INCLUDES WATER/TRASH. GO FISH/SWIM ANYTIME !! PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT.
Canyon Lake Shores
1 Unit Available
1403 Rhinestone
1403 Rhinestone, Canyon Lake, TX
Huge kitchen, lots of cabinets, covered front porch, close to Rebecca Creek Elem. School and Canyon Lake High School. Just minutes from public boat ramps. One small pet is negotiable with pet deposit.
Canyon Lake Village West
1 Unit Available
1393 Laurie
1393 Laurie Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1146 sqft
AVAILABLE 1ST PART OF JULY. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH W/ HUGE GARAGE W/ STORAGE UP IN ATTIC. HOME HAS WOODING BURNING FIREPLACE, FENCED, LITTLE BBQ PATIO IN BACK, & NO CARPET ETC... PET NEGOTIABLE CASE BY CASE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT.
1 Unit Available
1089 Indian Hollow
1089 Indian Holw, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1150 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS AVAILABLE NOW. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/ ALL TILE FLOORING. BIG FENCED YARD (HARD TO FIND) & PET IS NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. YEAR BY YEAR LEASE ONLY. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS.
Cypress Cove
1 Unit Available
367 Lamplight
367 Lamplight, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1344 sqft
NORTH SIDE, NICE HOME TUCKED AWAY IN CYPRESS COVE SUBDIVISION. HOME BACKS UP TO A GREEN BELT THAT CONNECTS TO THE GUADALUPE RIVER. CLOSE TO BOAT RAMP, NEIGHBORHOOD PARK/POOL, & FISHING POND. AVAILABLE 1ST PART OF JULY 2020.
1 Unit Available
905 Roadrunner Spur
905 Roadrunner Spur, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
Please verify all information. Pets negiotable. Background check and sex offender checks will be done on all adults. Pets negotiable.
1 Unit Available
739 Hillside Loop
739 Hillside Loop, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1314 sqft
Please verify all information. Background check and sex offender checks will be done on all adults. Pets negotiable.
Cypress Cove
1 Unit Available
125 Lakeview Ct
125 Lakeview Ct, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1268 sqft
3/2/2 in a quiet neighborhood. Located in a cul de sac. Close to the community park, boat ramp and pool. Tiled floors throughout the entire house. Energy efficient house with covered patio and porch. Ceiling fans in each room.
1 Unit Available
1140 Indian Hollow
1140 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1150 sqft
NICE NEWER DUPLEX'S BY FM 306 AND HWY 281 INTERSECTION, SECLUDED ON A CUL DE SAC. AVAILABLE NOW APRIL 2020. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS ALL TILE FLOORING AND NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. COME SEE HOME TODAY !! PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. (CASE BY CASE)
Cypress Cove
1 Unit Available
639 Rimrock Cove
639 Rimrock Cove, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1244 sqft
Great, next to new home! First months rent special $850! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! All bedrooms spacious with walk in closets. Tranquil back yard to watch the deer.
1 Unit Available
1090 Indian Hollow
1090 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
NEW 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CUSTOM DUPLEX UNIT. AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF JULY 2020. SO MANY UPGRADES FROM GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGH OUT, CUSTOM CABINETS, STAIN-LESS APPLIANCES, MODERN WOOD LIKE CERAMIC TILE ETC...
Tamarack Shores
1 Unit Available
1457 Willow Drive
1457 Willow Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
Furnished or Unfurnished Home Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Built-In bookcases, Ceiling Fans, Breakfast Bar, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator and Large Deck Area, Neighborhood Park & Pool Access.
1 Unit Available
1660 McIver Road
1660 McIver, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1378 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - MONTHLY Rental. Welcome Home to your Fabulous Hill Country Ranch Home in Canyon Lake, TX. Great ranch property w/ breathtaking views in 270 deg. Boasts 3 bdr/2 bath home, 2 car detached garage with Effic. Apt.
Results within 5 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified
116 Units Available
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.
1 Unit Available
700 GW Haschke Lane
700 G W Haschke Lane, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2016 sqft
Acreage and River Access - 3/2 Double wide with covered parking. Great location, nice views, and walking distance to the river.
1 Unit Available
1761 Springwood Dr
1761 Springwood Drive, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1798 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Spring Branch. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and barn.
1 Unit Available
433 Scenic Lullaby
433 Scenic Lullaby, Comal County, TX
Pristine home located in The Preserve at Singing Hills. Move in ready home that truly has it all including, a study, private dining, media plus a game room & tons of windows that allow the natural light to flow.
1 Unit Available
6820 Spring Branch Road Spring Branch TX 78070
6820 Spring Branch Road, Comal County, TX
STUNNING CONTEMPORARY STYLE CUSTOM HOME IN BEAUTIFUL AND DESIRABLE SPRING BRANCH HILL COUNTRY AREA! 3308 SQFT OF OPEN FLOOR PLAN AT ITS BEST, 4BEDROOMS - 3.
1 Unit Available
514 Carriage House
514 Carriage House, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1887 sqft
*HOME IS TO BE BUILT* PLEASE REFER TO ASSOCIATED DOCS FOR EXTERIOR SELECTIONS AND FLOOR PLANS. IMAGES ARE OF ANOTHER RENTAL HOME IN THE SAME SUBDIVISION. COMPLETION EARLY FALL 2020..
1 Unit Available
28866 Country Drive
28866 Country Dr, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1995 sqft
3 BR/2.5 Bath with an over-sized two car garage, with beautiful travertine marble floors and granite counters throughout, high ceilings with crown molding, large Living/Dining/Kitchen that come with in wall surround system and amplifier.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified
43 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified
12 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1297 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
11 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified
8 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$999
996 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
