2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:16 PM
44 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, TX
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1171 Lake Island Drive
1171 Lake Island Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Stunning Home in Gated Community with Views of the Lake - Available August 7th: This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house makes you feel right at home the minute you walk in the door.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1
6 Oak Villa Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1211 sqft
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1 Available 08/03/20 Serene 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo Near All You Could Want On Canyon Lake!! - Spacious condo less than a mile from Canyon Lake.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
468 BURR OAK LN
468 Burr Oak Lane, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Nearly completed new build house featuring high ceilings, laminate flooring, two bedrooms and one bath ready for move in approximately mid May. Very open floor plan with tons of light.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2560 Puter Creek
2560 Puter Creek Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNIT-B ONLY AVAILABLE NOW (THE RIGHT UNIT WHEN FACING THEM). GREAT OPEN LAY OUTS, ALL TILE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS THROUGHOUT, COVERED BACK PORCH, HIGH CEILINGS, BRAND NEW APPLIANCE'S ETC... DON'T MISS THIS ONE.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2820 PUTER CREEK
2820 Puter Creek Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1309 sqft
BE THE 1ST TO LIVE IN THESE BRAND NEW TRI-PLEX UNITS. AWESOME LAYOUTS, COME VIEW TODAY. AVAILABLE NOW (INCLUDES WATER BILL). 2 BEDROOM 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1126 Indian Hollow
1126 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR HWY 281 & FM 306 INTERSECTION ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
254 N Scenic Loop
254 North Scenic Loop, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1410 sqft
HOME CLOSE TO SATTLER W/ GREAT VIEWS, FIREPLACE W/ LOFT OR BEDROOM UPSTAIRS. CLOSE TO POOL AND BOATRAMP. Available after June 1st! Tenant occupied until 5/31, showings will not be available while tenant occupied due to covid-19.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1211 SORREL CREEK Drive
1211 Sorrel Creek Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
440 Clearview Canyon
440 Clearview Canyon, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW, RENT INCLUDES WATER BILL. NICE LAYOUT, 2 BIG BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS, ALL TILE FLOORING, W/ ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES & WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. COME VIEW TODAY. APPLY AT WWW.CANYONLANDCOMPANY.NET
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
112 Clearwater Court
112 Clearwater Court, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1416 sqft
One level condo located off of FM 306. Vaulted ceilings in living room, dining room, large master bath with walk in closet.
1 of 1
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1173 Brook Valley Drive
1173 Brook Valley Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
936 sqft
Canyon Lake Dreamhome. FULLY FURNISHED Month to Month rental. Giant Tiny Home...... 936 SF 2 bd/2 bath with Covered FULL RV Hookup. Picturesque amazing Hill Country Views.
Results within 5 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
$
116 Units Available
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
969 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
22 Units Available
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1027 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Landa Park
58 Units Available
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
43 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
40 Units Available
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
970 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$992
870 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
43 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
1001 sqft
Spacious 2/1.5 with patio Downstairs apartment - Spacious 2/1.5 1152 sq ft ( $899 downstairs with carpet) IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. (Appliances and countertop colors may vary.
Verified
La Sierra
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1046 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:54am
$
10 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1126 sqft
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
