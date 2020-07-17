Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Note: Unit is still available! Please email/text me!!



Why are you looking for a renter?

1 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2-story townhouse with HUGE walk-in closet! Hardwood floors, black appliances and washer/dryer, pool, gated community with gate remote. Located at Plano Park Townhomes in Plano. Near literally every store and restaurant you could imagine! Neighbors really nice, clean community with gate remote and very nice leasing staff.



Why Im leaving: I am in a long distance relationship and will be moving back to my hometown since my partner and I are expecting!



Please contact me to schedule a viewing while Im still here. I intend to move March/April. Id appreciate the help, the deposit would be 500 and we can prorate the rent.



If interested, youll have be added on as a roommate and submit to a background check only- no app fees or credit check. Youll be able to resign once lease ends if you prefer. Rent is due by the 3rd each month and my lease ends 1/31/20.



Please contact me @: alexandriaallen10@gmail.com and I can send more photos as well as a video of my unit.



What do you love about this place?

Staff, cleanliness, pool, nice neighbors, gated community, pet friendly.