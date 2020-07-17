All apartments in Caldwell County
Home
/
Caldwell County, TX
/
2310
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2310

2310 Plant Road · No Longer Available
Location

2310 Plant Road, Caldwell County, TX 78648

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Note: Unit is still available! Please email/text me!!

Why are you looking for a renter?
1 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2-story townhouse with HUGE walk-in closet! Hardwood floors, black appliances and washer/dryer, pool, gated community with gate remote. Located at Plano Park Townhomes in Plano. Near literally every store and restaurant you could imagine! Neighbors really nice, clean community with gate remote and very nice leasing staff.

Why Im leaving: I am in a long distance relationship and will be moving back to my hometown since my partner and I are expecting!

Please contact me to schedule a viewing while Im still here. I intend to move March/April. Id appreciate the help, the deposit would be 500 and we can prorate the rent.

If interested, youll have be added on as a roommate and submit to a background check only- no app fees or credit check. Youll be able to resign once lease ends if you prefer. Rent is due by the 3rd each month and my lease ends 1/31/20.

Please contact me @: alexandriaallen10@gmail.com and I can send more photos as well as a video of my unit.

What do you love about this place?
Staff, cleanliness, pool, nice neighbors, gated community, pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

