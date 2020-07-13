/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
38 Apartments for rent in Burleson, TX with pool
15 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
23 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1227 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
14 Units Available
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1207 sqft
A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax.
9 Units Available
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,154
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1266 sqft
Welcome to Summercrest! Our community is nestled in Burleson and features well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Burleson
107 Units Available
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1439 sqft
Welcome home brand new lux living at The Trails at Summer Creek Apartments in gorgeous Fort Worth, TX! We offer brand new, condo finished, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
19 Units Available
The Parks of Deer Creek
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Enjoy a volleyball court, dog park and playground on-site. Easy access to I-35W. Just 12 miles south of downtown Fort Worth.
18 Units Available
Hallmark-Camelot
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
913 sqft
Welcome home to Park West, a gated community with lush landscape and beautiful trees around the property. The community is within minutes from fine dining, shopping centers and entertainment.
10 Units Available
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$961
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,106
1156 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,233
1300 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Sycamore Center Villas brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Results within 10 miles of Burleson
71 Units Available
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,070
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1249 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
39 Units Available
City View
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
16 Units Available
City View
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1262 sqft
Discover a European-inspired lifestyle right in the heart of Texas at Siena Apartments. Located in Southwest Fort Worth, our luxurious apartments feature Spanish-tile roofing, modern interiors and several amenities you won't find anywhere else.
16 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$922
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
974 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
6 Units Available
Candle Ridge West
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes covered parking, 24-hour monitored security and pool. Apartments feature garbage disposal, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located just steps from the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts.
41 Units Available
City View
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
1 Unit Available
South Creek
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Dakota Ridge Apartments, an apartment community like no other. We are conveniently located in Fort Worth, Texas near local highways for premier access to shopping, fine dining and great entertainment.
31 Units Available
Overton South
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
951 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community includes pool, picnic area and tennis courts. Located close to a shopping mall and many dining options.
20 Units Available
Overton South
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
996 sqft
At Copperfield, you'll find a community dedicated to comfort and luxury. We've redesigned apartment living to put the space where you want it most! Offering one and two bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, Texas.
77 Units Available
Oakridge Terrace
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$717
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$772
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
786 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
5 Units Available
Cleburne Terrace
1661 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments featuring crown molding, larger kitchens, and accent walls. On-site pool, volleyball and basketball court, dog park, and business center. Guest suites available. Playground and 24-hour gym available. Pet-friendly.
11 Units Available
Overton South
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$796
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
929 sqft
Luxury pool with pocket gardens. Resident lounge with billiards. Every floor plan has a walk-in closet and off-balcony storage. One mile to I-20 and Chisholm Parkway.
16 Units Available
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The lifestyle you've been looking for can be found at Falcon Lakes! Welcome to Falcon Lakes Apartment Homes, Arlington's premier luxury community! Our upscale community was meticulously planned for a luxurious lifestyle.
44 Units Available
City View
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
14 Units Available
Overton South
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
978 sqft
We are in a prime location, walking distance to grocery and retail stores as well as multiple restaurants. We are just minutes from downtown with close access to I-20.
15 Units Available
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with large living rooms and walk-in closets. On-site management available. Property offers residents the opportunity to play volleyball, work out, relax in hot tub, and more on-site. Close to Treepoint Park.
