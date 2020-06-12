/
3 bedroom apartments
30 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burleson, TX
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,622
1227 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
Results within 5 miles of Burleson
Four Seasons at Clear Creek
1500 Four Seasons Ln, Everman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$969
1078 sqft
Perfectly nestled within a quiet, rural location, providing access to every imaginable convenience. Within minutes residents can hop on 35W or 20, and be on their way to downtown Fort Worth, Crowley and more.
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,106
1156 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Sycamore Center Villas brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1439 sqft
Welcome home brand new lux living at The Trails at Summer Creek Apartments in gorgeous Fort Worth, TX! We offer brand new, condo finished, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
5608 Grand Ranch Drive
5608 Grand Ranch Drive, Johnson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1064 sqft
Quaint little country house on a half an acre in Joshua ISD, over sized storage building in the back!
5508 Grand Ranch Drive
5508 Grand Ranch Drive, Johnson County, TX
Get the space you have been looking for in this beautiful over a 1-acre lot, with 4 beds, 2 baths, in Joshua Schools. Many updates throughout, including new carpet, new AC system, fresh paint, steel siding.
Results within 10 miles of Burleson
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1495 sqft
A recently renovated community with modern light fixtures, faux wood floors and black appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, garage and gym provided. Fireplaces in some homes. Fantastic location near local amenities.
Oakridge Terrace
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$840
786 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
City View
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1262 sqft
Discover a European-inspired lifestyle right in the heart of Texas at Siena Apartments. Located in Southwest Fort Worth, our luxurious apartments feature Spanish-tile roofing, modern interiors and several amenities you won't find anywhere else.
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1234 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with large living rooms and walk-in closets. On-site management available. Property offers residents the opportunity to play volleyball, work out, relax in hot tub, and more on-site. Close to Treepoint Park.
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1202 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
City View
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1353 sqft
Community includes two pools, grilling stations, and fitness center. Apartments offer wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite counters. Located 5 miles from grocery stores, clothing shopping, and schools. About 1.5 miles from Oakmont Park.
City View
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
City View
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Southland Terrace
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,141
1078 sqft
Suburban-living just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Our 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment homes boast fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer connections, window coverings and more. Serenity or activity, Woodmont residents have their choice!
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1426 sqft
At our luxury apartments in Fort Worth, TX, discover everything you want in your next home. Inside each apartment, you’ll find tall nine-foot ceilings and plenty of stylish features.
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle, Arlington, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1203 sqft
Riverside Apartments in Arlington, TX is a community that offers upscale amenities, elegant designs, and great service.
Treepoint
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr, Arlington, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1036 sqft
Where our award winning staff will meet and exceed your expectations. Come and experience the good life at a peaceful community where you can relax by our two sparkling pools, pick up the pace in our 24 hour fitness center, and much more.
Byers Mccart
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at Loft Vue we offer young professionals, families and students alike a living experience that is sure to impress not only yourself, but your friends and family too! These luxury Fort Worth apartments are a short commute to TCU campus, Downtown
City View
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1385 sqft
Imagine: cliff-side views, easy access to major highways and all the amenities and upgrades a person could want. That's what you'll get at Mirador Apartments, the finest luxury apartments in Southwest Fort Worth.
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1459 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
1211 Loma Alta Pl
1211 Loma Alta Drive, Cleburne, TX
Spacious 4 Bedroom With 3 Baths Newly remolded - Complete remodel on an oversized corner lot!! This property has been completely updated with laminate flooring, granite countertops, 2 large living areas, and a brand new kitchen.
705 Odell
705 Odell Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1532 sqft
Nice newly remolded 4 bedroom 2 bath - Newly renovated 4 bed, 2 bath home with large open concept floor plan. Beautiful dark wood laminate flooring, granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances and large fenced back yard. (RLNE5852590)
1 of 20
2400 Pecan Valley
2400 Pecan Valley, Johnson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1792 sqft
Spacious Remodeled 3 Bedroom - 2 Baths - An amazing 3 bedroom two bath located in Cleburne. This adorable home features vinyl wood floor, new carpet, ceiling fans and blinds.
