339 Tioga Street
339 Tioga Street

339 Tioga Street · No Longer Available
Location

339 Tioga Street, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Tioga Street have any available units?
339 Tioga Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 339 Tioga Street currently offering any rent specials?
339 Tioga Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Tioga Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 Tioga Street is pet friendly.
Does 339 Tioga Street offer parking?
No, 339 Tioga Street does not offer parking.
Does 339 Tioga Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 Tioga Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Tioga Street have a pool?
No, 339 Tioga Street does not have a pool.
Does 339 Tioga Street have accessible units?
No, 339 Tioga Street does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Tioga Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 Tioga Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Tioga Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 Tioga Street does not have units with air conditioning.

